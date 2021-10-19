What is net zero and how are the UK and other countries doing?

From BBC
Shareclose
The UK government is to say how it intends to achieve “net zero” by 2050.
This is a key target in trying to curb harmful greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change.
Net zero means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
Greenhouse gases are those such as carbon dioxide (CO2) which cause global warming by trapping the sun’s energy.
Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, 197 countries agreed to try to limit temperature rises to below 1.5C to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
Experts say that to achieve this target countries would need to reduce CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050.
Carbon dioxide and other gases are emitted when we burn fossil fuels. Methane, another greenhouse gas, is produced through farming and landfill.
Rapid deforestation across the world has also meant there are fewer trees and plants which can absorb CO2.
Not all emissions can be reduced to zero, so those that remain will have to be compensated for, or offset – for example, by planting more trees.
Almost every country has embarked on tree planting as a cheap way of reducing carbon, although there are questions over whether there’s enough space for the number required.
Carbon capture and storage has also been suggested as a technological solution.