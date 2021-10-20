Climate plan urging plant-based diet shift deleted

From BBC
Shareclose
A government research paper recommending people “shift dietary habits” towards plant-based foods has been hastily deleted.
The paper focuses on changing public behaviour to hit climate targets and also suggests promoting domestic tourism and portraying business travel as an “immoral indulgence”.
It was deleted soon after publication by the Department for Business.
Beis said the paper was academic research and not official policy.
“We have no plans whatsoever to dictate consumer behaviour in this way. For that reason, our Net Zero Strategy published yesterday contained no such plans,” it said.
The Behavioural Insights Unit, also known as the Nudge Unit, wrote the document.
The unit is most known for its role in the design of the sugar levy and early comments on the pandemic “herd immunity” strategy.
The document was swiftly deleted and has been replaced with a note saying it was published in error, but BBC News obtained a copy.
It was also later put online by Alex Chapman, a researcher at the New Economics Foundation.
The Behavioural Insights Unit made a recommendation, following the example of the sugar levy, with a tax on producers or retailers of “high-carbon foods” to incentivise plant-based and local food diets.
It suggests “building support for a bold policy”, such as a tax on producers of sheep and cattle meat.
However, it states that an “unsophisticated meat tax would be highly regressive”.
The research paper also says the government can begin to get people used to the idea of plant-based food through
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Supporting more holistic approaches to conservation: an interview with Kai Carter
-
With Bachman’s warbler and others added to the ‘extinct’ list, we must support biodiversity agreements (commentary)
-
Despite climate change promises, governments plan to ramp up fossil fuel production
-
COP26: Russia’s Vladimir Putin will not attend climate summit