Green groups call for scrapping of $300m loan offer for Borneo road project

JAKARTA — Conservation groups are calling on the Asian Development Bank to tighten its scrutiny of a road project it plans to fund in Indonesian Borneo that may pose risks to Indigenous communities and the environment. The project, not yet approved but for which the ADB could offer a $300 million loan, aims to rehabilitate and upgrade 280 kilometers (170 miles) of roads in the provinces of North and East Kalimantan. The Indonesian government touts the project as an effort to boost economic growth in this border region with Malaysia and further the integration of the two countries’ palm oil industries. But the plan faces mounting criticism from environmentalists from around the world, as independent research and Mongabay’s own reporting have highlighted the potential for environmental damage and social disruption to the Indigenous communities in the region. “There are thousands of hectares of unrealized [oil palm] concessions straddling the proposed roads,” Angus MacInnes, project officer at the nonprofit Forest Peoples Programme, said in a statement published Oct. 15. The planned ADB road project’s reach in Mahakam Ulu district. Image courtesy of Forest Peoples Programme. Oil palm concessions in Mahakam Ulu district. Image courtesy of Forest Peoples Programme. Industrial-scale forest clearing in recent decades — for mining, logging, and oil palm cultivation — has threatened the well-being and lives of both human and animal inhabitants throughout Indonesian Borneo. The extensive draining of the island’s peat forests to make way for agriculture has also rendered the carbon-rich soil highly susceptible to fires.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

