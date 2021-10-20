Is the UK’s green plan enough to halt climate change?

From BBC
On Tuesday, the government set out a number of plans aiming to put the UK on course to achieve its climate goals. Funding for green cars, an end to gas boilers and tree-planting are some of the key announcements. But are they enough?
Let’s not be ungenerous: the government’s great over-arching green strategy is, on the face of, it a remarkable achievement.
Previous governments have theoretically espoused the need to live in harmony with the planet – but none has laid down a roadmap as to how that would be achieved.
It is especially important as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to welcome world leaders to Glasgow for the vital climate conference known as COP26.
Mr Johnson will brandish his sheaf of eco-documents at delegates and offer a challenge: My friends – if we can do it, you can do it.
But huge uncertainties remain:
Let’s tackle one and two because they’re both sides of the same question.
Mr Johnson, for instance, has gained widespread credit for his global leadership in calling a halt to petrol and diesel cars and to gas boilers for home heating.
The cars announcement has triggered a competitive rush in international car makers who’ve been preparing for this