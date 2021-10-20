Science cuts in Autumn budget would threaten prosperity, says ex-minister

In November 2019, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to double the amount the government spends on scientific research. That pledge was reinforced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in March 2020, when he committed the government to increase annual spending on science to £22bn by 2024.

The increase was to keep up with the UK’s economic competitors, which have been investing heavily in research. British science is seen as among the best in the world, but successive governments have been spending a smaller proportion of GDP on research and development (R&D) compared with other advanced economies.