Science cuts in Autumn budget would threaten prosperity, says ex-minister

Possible government cuts to science spending would threaten the UK’s future prosperity, a senior Tory MP has said.
Former Business Secretary Greg Clark warns government plans to double the science budget by 2024 are in jeopardy.
His concern is shared by scientific and business leaders who have been making representations to the Treasury ahead of next week’s Autumn Budget.
Mr Clark, who chairs the science select committee, is to hear of the impact of potential cuts from leading scientists.
Mr Clark told BBC News: “As we prepare to compete as a country in the future, it is unquestionable that one of our strongest assets is our science and technology base.
“The world is becoming scientifically more intensive. For us to go backwards would be to opt out of future prosperity.”
In November 2019, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to double the amount the government spends on scientific research. That pledge was reinforced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in March 2020, when he committed the government to increase annual spending on science to £22bn by 2024.
The increase was to keep up with the UK’s economic competitors, which have been investing heavily in research. British science is seen as among the best in the world, but successive governments have been spending a smaller proportion of GDP on research and development (R&D) compared with other advanced economies.
The UK’s increase in R&D spending as a proportion of GDP between 1999 and 2019 has been 0.1%, considerably less than many of its economic competitors.