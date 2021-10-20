Tips on how to save energy at home and help the planet

From BBC
Shareclose
It is widely accepted the UK needs to revamp its ageing and draughty housing if it is to reach its climate targets.
With Britain’s buildings accounting for about a fifth of the country’s carbon emissions – a raft of upgrades will be needed if the country has any hope of reaching its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.
After the release of the government’s Heat and Buildings Strategy, laying out plans to tackle the issue, we look at the key things we can do to reduce the carbon footprint of our homes, the cost, and what help the government is offering.
New homes will be banned from installing new gas and oil boilers by 2025 and the government wants to see no new boilers sold after 2035.
There are three main contenders to replace them – heat pumps, hydrogen and district heating.
Homeowners in England and Wales will be offered subsidies of £5,000 from next April to help them to replace old gas boilers with heat pumps.
The grants for 90,000 pumps are part of a £3.9bn government plan to cut carbon emissions from heating buildings.
Heat pumps currently cost between £6,000 and £18,000 – and they need high levels of insulation which aren’t always possible in the UK’s older, solid walled homes.
The government is also pioneering trials of hydrogen heating. But there are huge challenges and many believe hydrogen is unlikely to be produced in sufficient quantities to warm many