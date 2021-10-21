Abolish energy price cap, says Scottish Power boss

From BBC
The boss of one of the UK’s biggest energy companies has called for the energy price cap to be abolished.
Keith Anderson, chief executive of Scottish Power, said the recent energy crisis had exposed deep flaws in the way the energy market was structured.
He added there had been serious failures on the part of Ofgem.
The regulator said the price cap had helped to keep down costs for millions of households.
Mr Anderson said that the price cap was a popular idea politically but it has caused dozens of companies to go bust.
As wholesale prices soared six-fold this year, companies had to buy gas at a price miles more than the rate they were allowed to sell it.
“There was a fixation about trying to create more and more competition and get more and more companies into the energy sector,” he said.
“But it went too far. We ended up with a raft of small, not particularly well-run organisations coming into the retail sector. This crisis has shown this is quite a risky business.”
He said that the regulator asking well-run companies to take on millions of customers from poorly-run and resourced companies is placing a massive burden on the sector which will mean prices will have to rise for the next 12 to 18 months.
“Every customer taken on at the price cap means £1,000 of cost,” he said.
