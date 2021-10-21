Deforestation notches up along logging roads on PNG’s New Britain Island

The loss of forest in an island province in Papua New Guinea (PNG) surged in August, according to satellite data. The target of these forays is likely timber, at least at this stage, because much of the deforestation occurs along existing logging roads and in conjunction with road construction. Data from the University of Maryland’s Global Land Analysis and Discovery (GLAD) laboratory accessed through Global Forest Watch found spikes in tree cover loss from Aug. 1-29 in two mountainous regions in the province of East New Britain (ENB). Both areas are located far from the provincial capital of Kokopo. Satellites registered 27,622 GLAD tree cover loss alerts in the province in August alone, 58% of which were “high-confidence” alerts corroborated by multiple documentation events by satellites. Suspected deforestation observed in a specific location is not confirmed until a satellite makes another pass over the same area on a different day. A map of East New Britain Province reveals likely tree cover loss in 2021 alongside forest loss over the past two decades. Image by Morgan Erickson-Davis. But the satellites traditionally used to detect deforestation need unobscured views of the land below. To get around the limitations that clouds can pose, satellites with radar sensors, which produce radar for detecting deforestation, or RADD, alerts, can capture what’s happening beneath the clouds that frequently blanket tropical forests. What’s more, radar allows the monitoring of smaller, 10-meter by 10-meter (33-foot by 33-foot) squares of land compared with 30-m by 30-m (100-ft by 100-ft)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

