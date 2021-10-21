Orion: Nasa’s Moon-ship is attached to SLS megarocket

From BBC
Shareclose
Nasa’s next-generation spaceship has been lifted onto the rocket that will take astronauts to the Moon this year or in early 2022.
Earlier this week, the Orion spacecraft was moved between buildings at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center in order to be placed atop the powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.
For its upcoming flight, Orion will fly around the Moon without astronauts.
It’s part of a US plan to return people to the lunar surface this decade.
This programme is called Artemis – after the sister of Apollo – and could help establish a long-term human presence on Earth’s only natural satellite.
On Wednesday, a crane lifted Orion and then lowered it onto the top of the SLS inside the cuboid Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy.
Teams then began work to fully secure the spacecraft to its launcher.
On Monday, Orion was transferred to the VAB from another facility where it was being housed, ahead of the operation.
In coming weeks, engineers will also carry out tests on the assembled system, including a rehearsal where the SLS rocket is loaded up with liquid fuel while a launch countdown is simulated.
The SLS will launch the Orion spacecraft as part of the uncrewed Artemis-1 mission. This three-week flight will test the SLS and Orion before astronauts are allowed aboard for Artemis-2, which will also loop around the Moon in late 2023.
Artemis-3 will see astronauts land on the