Paraguay failed to stop soy farms from poisoning Indigenous land, UN says

The United Nations’ Human Rights Committee has found that the Paraguayan government failed to regulate the use of harmful chemicals near an Indigenous community, resulting in severe health issues and the degradation of its culture. The OHCHR said the government didn’t adequately respond to credible complaints made by the Ava Guarani people about two nearby properties illegally fumigating genetically modified soybeans. The chemicals leaked onto Ava Guarani land and upended traditional customs. “Serious environmental damages have severe impacts on indigenous people’s family life, tradition, identity and even lead to the disappearance of their community,” said committee member Hélène Tigroudja. “It dramatically harms the existence of the culture of the group as a whole.” In the complaint, the community said the runoff had killed many of its animals, including chickens and ducks, while also hurting its crops and poisoning the surrounding land and waters. Unable to hunt, fish or forage as they once had, the Ava Guarani had no choice but to stop many of their traditional ceremonies, the decision said. They couldn’t build their jerokyha dance houses without the proper forest materials, or prepare kagüi, a special liquor, because many of the ingredients had disappeared. Without these ceremonies, and as the years passed without government action, children in the community stopped learning Ava Guarani traditions. Other community members moved off the land in search of healthier, more sustainable places to live. The committee also said that the commercial farming activity had violated the Ava Guarani’s sense of “home,” the definition…This article was originally published on Mongabay

