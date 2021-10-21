Report: Luxury carmakers still sourcing deforestation-linked leather from Paraguay

The forests of the Gran Chaco in Paraguay continue to be the target of illegal deforestation, prompting one of the world’s last uncontacted Indigenous nations to reportedly reach out to express their concern over the continued encroachment by outsiders. In September 2020, an investigation by London-based NGO Earthsight exposed the link between the illegal clearances inside PNCAT, a protected territory that’s home to the Ayoreo Totobiegosode people, for cattle ranching, and the leather used by luxury carmakers such as BMW and Jaguar Land Rover. The report revealed that two ranches within PNCAT — Caucasian SA, and a farm belonging to an associate of Cooperativa Chortitzer — were found to have illegally cleared more than 2,700 and 500 hectares respectively (6,700 and 1,200 acres) between 2018 and 2019. After the report was made public, Earthsight, along with local and international NGOs, called on Paraguayan authorities to investigate the cases of illegal deforestation at the Caucasian and Chortitzer farms, as well as whether the more than 200 fires at Caucasian in 2020 were in breach of the law. In a follow-up report released last week, “Grand Theft Chaco II: The Vice Continues,” Earthsight said Paraguayan authorities had failed to investigate the exposed illegalities, resulting in new cases of illegal deforestation in the Gran Chaco. Cattle ranch in Gran Chaco. Image by Peer V via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0). Deforestation in Paraguay Chaco to make way for cattle ranching. Image by Peer V via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0). Analysis of satellite…This article was originally published on Mongabay

