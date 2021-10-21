South Korea launches first homegrown space rocket Nuri

Nuri cost South Korea an estimated 2 trillion won (£1.23bn or $1.6bn) to develop. Weighing 200 tonnes and measuring 47.2 metres long, it is fitted with six liquid-fuelled engines.

In his comments, President Moon admitted the launch fell short of their goals, but added: “It’s not long before we’ll be able to launch it exactly into the target trajectory,” Reuters news agency reported.