Can we stop calling it ‘forest bathing’ now? Please, just take a hike. (commentary)

Let’s get one thing straight: I love trees. I love their graceful and varied forms. I love the forest ecosystem in all its wondrous crisscrossing and complexity, its resilience and diversity. I love hiking in the forest, strolling in the forest, being in the forest. I love the mythic forest primeval. I love maple syrup. I love the symbolism of trees and the science of trees. I write on paper made from trees. My house is built and heated with trees. I love trees poetically and practically. I love to split wood (but you can stack it for me). On one 15-degree day last January, I went out to work on next year’s wood. The large, dense rounds of beech were nearly too heavy for me to lift to the splitting block, so I focused on the red maple. Hoisted it onto the spitting block, swung the maul over my head and down into the heart of the wood. The heart was rotten. As the log split in two, it sprayed a shower of dead ants all around me. It was disgusting. And interesting. I love this stuff. My husband is a forester. I even have some tree-based jewelry. Oh, and I wrote a book called Forest Bathing Retreat. But yes, I hate “forest bathing.” It comes down to the fact that, contrary to popular belief, it’s not all about you, dear reader. Forest in Hebron, Maine. Image by Ernest McGray, Jr. via Wikimedia Commons, CC 2.0 Generic license. Let…This article was originally published on Mongabay

