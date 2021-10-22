COP26: PM warned over aid cuts ahead of climate summit

From BBC
Senior government climate change advisers have warned Boris Johnson against more foreign aid cuts ahead of the COP26 summit, the BBC has learned.
In a letter to the PM, they expressed “deep concern” at the cuts planned by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak next week.
The experts said the cuts would show the UK was “neither committed to nor serious about” helping countries vulnerable to climate change.
The Treasury said the UK was a “world leader” in international development.
The panel – known officially as the Friends of COP – was appointed by Alok Sharma, the Cop president, to advise the government ahead of next month’s summit in Glasgow – and includes some of the most experienced climate experts in the world.
Their letter – which has been seen by the BBC – said: “As ‘Friends of COP’ we are writing to you to express our deep concern at the prospect of further UK aid cuts in the final few days before COP26.”
It went on: “The ability of the UK to act as a genuine, trusted partner for developing countries is of crucial importance to COP26’s success. Further implied cuts to overseas aid at the Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR) would send a signal that the UK is neither committed to, nor serious about, enabling a green global recovery from the pandemic, nor improving the resilience of the most vulnerable to climate change.”
The cuts would come