COP26: PM warned over aid cuts ahead of climate summit

The panel – known officially as the Friends of COP – was appointed by Alok Sharma, the Cop president, to advise the government ahead of next month’s summit in Glasgow – and includes some of the most experienced climate experts in the world.

Their letter – which has been seen by the BBC – said: “As ‘Friends of COP’ we are writing to you to express our deep concern at the prospect of further UK aid cuts in the final few days before COP26.”