COVID could wreak havoc on gorillas, but they social distance better than we do

Endangered mountain gorillas in Rwanda’s famous Volcanoes National Park could face “population collapse” within 50 years if some of them contract COVID-19, new research suggests. There are only around 1,000 mountain gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei) left in the wild, all in protected areas in Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and tourists come from all over the world to see them. Although they’re susceptible to COVID-19 infection because they share a similar physiology to humans, there has been no recorded outbreak among wild gorillas. But outbreaks among closely related western lowland gorillas (Gorilla gorilla gorilla) in zoos in the United States and the Czech Republic show that transmission between humans and great apes is possible and alarming. “It is crucial to anticipate the potential impact of emergent diseases such as COVID-19 on the dynamics of small populations of endangered primates,” researchers write in a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports. The research, led by Fernando Colchero from the University of Southern Denmark’s Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, used more than 50 years of gorilla population data gathered from the Karisoke Research Center in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park. They combined that data with epidemiological variables gathered on COVID-19 infections in humans to predict what might happen to Karisoke’s gorillas if an outbreak did occur. Gorillas with a baby in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park. Outbreaks of COVID-19 among western lowland gorillas in zoos show that transmission between humans and great apes is possible and alarming. Image by…This article was originally published on Mongabay

