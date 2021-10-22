Deforestation from cattle ranching also hurts rivers in Nicaragua, study says

Cattle ranching has been destroying the Rama-Kriol territory in southeast Nicaragua for decades. And while many researchers have called attention to the devastating forest loss taking place there, few have focused on another, often-overlooked victim: the rivers. A recent study published in the journal Hydrobiologia shows that deforestation from cattle ranching is taking its toll on the area’s watersheds, with noticeable erosion and decreases in biodiversity where forest loss is most prominent. “We hoped that this study would highlight the impressive intact river systems and provide evidence for where illegal cattle ranching has destroyed rivers and their fisheries,” said study co-author Joel Betts from Michigan State University. “Hopefully, it serves as a call to action to protect the area.” The Rama-Kriol territory is home to nine Indigenous communities that live in and around the 316,720-hectare (782,630-acre) Indio Maíz Biological Reserve and several other nearby protected areas. Since the late 1980s, colonos, or colonists, have settled there to hunt, harvest timber and raise cattle, among other illegal activities. Between 2001 and 2014, 2,434 hectares (6,015 acres) were deforested in Indio Maíz, according to Mongabay’s previous reporting. Cattle sprayed for ticks can introduce unwanted chemicals into aquatic ecoystems. Image by Joel Betts. At the peak of the deforestation, Nicaragua’s Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Marena), which didn’t respond to a request for comment for this story, reduced and even eliminated its personnel in many parts of the reserve. Conservation organizations like Re:wild helped the local communities develop ways of protecting…This article was originally published on Mongabay

