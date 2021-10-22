Mangrove conservation takes root with local communities on Kenya’s coast

MOMBASA, Kenya — The stands of mangrove on the shore are pocked with charred clearings. Along Tudor Creek, facing the southern Kenyan port city of Mombasa, producers of chang’aa, a local moonshine made with sorghum or millet, like to distill their brew here in the coastal forest, which offers both discretion and fuel. On the edge of one such site, the ground strewn with empty yeast packets, a group gathers with a very different purpose. Every morning, members of the community-based organisation called the Brain Youth Group gather here to tend mangrove nurseries, plant seedlings, and harvest seeds. Mostly young women, they start early to take advantage of the cool morning temperatures, weaving across the soft, sinking mud to the restoration site of the day, their colorful kangas hitched up on their waists. Today, the main task is to transplant mangrove seedlings from nurseries into designated plots. In the group is Nancy Cheki, a founding member of Brain who grew up in Mombasa. “I used to see the forests along the Kibarani area on the way to town but I wasn’t aware of their importance — I just knew them as trees or coastal forests.” Later, as a university student, she learned more about mangroves and their value in combating climate change,” she says. “Coastal people should aim at conserving and protecting these forests. First we must start with the community, since they are closest to the mangroves.” Mangroves near Junda Village. Image by Kang-Chun Cheng. No better biome Mangroves…This article was originally published on Mongabay

