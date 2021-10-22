Norfolk sand: Has a colossal experiment worked?

From BBC
Two years ago, a stretch of coastline in North Norfolk underwent a radical transformation. Millions of tonnes of sand were shifted there to hold back the encroaching sea. It’s the first time an experiment on this scale has been tried in the UK – but has it worked?
The locals of Bacton and Walcott in North Norfolk have watched their coastline being swallowed by the sea.
They’ve seen waves eat away at the beaches, the water edging ever-further inland.
Homes and businesses have flooded again and again. And a critical piece of national infrastructure – the Bacton gas terminal – was left teetering on a crumbling cliff edge.
After years of anxiety, the coastal community may finally have some respite – as they wait to see if an audacious experiment has managed to turn back the tide.
In 2019, two million cubic metres of sand were placed along a 6km stretch of coast, in an attempt to build a natural barrier to the sea.
It was the first time this approach had been tried in the UK.
Usually vast walls of rock or concrete would be used as a first line of defence – but these hard structures can change the coastal dynamics, and speed up erosion elsewhere.
The sand, engineers believed, could work with the wind, waves and tides to protect both the gas terminal and villages nearby.
Two years on, and the beach is being surveyed.
A bright yellow jet ski zooms