Opposition to South Africa coal mine persists a year after murder of activist

On Oct. 22, 2020, three gunmen shot 63-year-old Fikile Ntshangase dead in her house in Ophondweni, in northeastern South Africa. One year since Ntshangase’s killing, the provincial police are still searching for the perpetrators. “The matter is still under investigation, no arrests made,” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele told Mongabay. “As there are professional hitmen involved, it is not very easy,” said Ntshangase’s lawyer, Kirsten Youens, who is now representing Ntshangase’s daughter. Ntshangase was well known as an outspoken critic of Tendele Coal Mining Pty’s Somkhele open-cast mine, one of the largest in the country. The coal mine, on the edge of Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal province, has been operating since 2007. In 2016, Tendele, a subsidiary of South African mining company Petmin, acquired a license to expand its operations by an additional 222 square kilometers (86 square miles), requiring the relocation of 21 households. The new mining right was vehemently opposed by the Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO), a local activist group. In 2018, the group appealed the decision by the South African minister of mineral resources to allow the mine to expand. As the deputy chairperson of MCEJO, Ntshangase was one of the leaders of the campaign against Tendele’s expansion plans and had been subjected to threats months before she was killed, according to her daughter, Malungelo Xhakaza. Her killing gained attention beyond South Africa. It was highlighted in the U.N. Special Rapporteur’s analysis of killings of human rights defenders worldwide, published…This article was originally published on Mongabay

