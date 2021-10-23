Greta Thunberg: ‘We need public pressure, not just summits’

From BBC
Shareclose
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has told the BBC that summits will not lead to action on climate goals unless the public demand change too.
In a wide-ranging interview ahead of the COP26 climate summit, she said the public needed to “uproot the system”.
“The change is going to come when people are demanding change. So we can’t expect everything to happen at these conferences,” she said.
She also accused politicians of coming up with excuses.
The COP26 climate summit is taking place in Scotland’s largest city, Glasgow, from 31 October to 12 November.
It is the biggest climate change conference since landmark talks in Paris in 2015. Some 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions, which cause global warming.
Ms Thunberg, who recently launched a global series of concerts highlighting climate change called Climate Live, confirmed she will be attending COP26. She said her message to world leaders was to “be honest”.
“Be honest about where you are, how you have been failing, how you’re still failing us… instead of trying to find solutions, real solutions that will actually lead somewhere, that would lead to a substantial change, fundamental change,” she told the BBC’s Rebecca Morelle.
“In my view, success would be that people finally start to realise the urgency of the situation and realise that we are facing an existential crisis, and that we are going to need big changes, that we’re going to need to uproot the system, because that’s where the change is going to come.”
Ms Thunberg