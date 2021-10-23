Saudi Arabia commits to net zero emissions by 2060

From BBC
Shareclose
The world’s biggest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has pledged to cut its carbon emissions to net zero by 2060.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the Gulf state would invest more than $180bn (£130bn) to reach the goal.
But he said the kingdom would continue to produce oil for decades to come.
The announcement comes days before the COP26 climate change summit, at which world leaders will be pressed on their plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions and thereby reduce global warming.
Saudi Arabia now joins more than 100 countries that have committed to reaching net-zero emissions.
Net zero means not adding to the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
It is achieved by a combination of cutting emissions as much as possible – mainly by reducing gases like carbon dioxide (CO2), which are released in the use of fossil fuels – and so-called offsetting measures, such as planting trees and carbon-capture technology.
While China and Russia have plans to reach net zero by 2060, other countries – including the US, the UK and Saudi Arabia’s neighbour the United Arab Emirates, another major oil producer, aim to achieve the goal 10 years earlier.
Saudi Arabia’s move does mark a shift for the world’s 10th-largest emitter of carbon dioxide. It has long resisted calls to cut its investment in fossil fuels.
This week, documents leaked to the BBC revealed Saudi officials asked the UN to play down the need to rapidly move away from