Bolsonaro evades genocide blame amid Indigenous deaths by invaders, COVID-19

Brazil’s Senate has opted not to call for a genocide charge against President Jair Bolsonaro, a week after the death of two Indigenous children in an Amazonian reserve being invaded by illegal miners. The move by members of the upper house of Congress was made public on Oct. 19, with senators citing “doubts” that any subsequent charge could be made to stick, according to the final report of a congressional inquiry into Bolsonaro’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil. “There were doubts regarding the characterization of the conduct and the concept of the crime [of genocide] itself,” Renan Calheiros, the inquiry’s rapporteur, said before reading the final report on the Senate on Oct. 20. Despite the reversal on the genocide accusation, the final report found that Bolsonaro “commanded an anti-Indigenous policy that deliberately exposed the native peoples to neglect, harassment, invasion, and violence since before the pandemic.” According to the inquiry, Bolsonaro not only failed to protect the Indigenous population against COVID-19 — a disease to which they are more susceptible than the general population — but saw the virus as “an opportunity” to harm them. “There is no disguise sufficient to cover up the president’s avowed willingness to target the Indigenous people,” the report said. “The hate speech and constant harassment reveal the hostile zeal against the Indigenous people, driven by greed and intolerance.” Two Yanomami children died in an accident with a dredger used by illegal miners in the Rio Parimo inside the Yanomami Indigenous Reserve in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

