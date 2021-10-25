Climate change: Greenhouse gas concentrations reached new high in 2020

From BBC
The build-up of warming gases in the atmosphere rose to record levels in 2020 despite the pandemic, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
Concentrations of CO2, methane and nitrous oxide rose by more than the annual average over the past 10 years.
The WMO says this will drive up temperatures in excess of the goals of the Paris agreement.
They worry that our warmer world is, in turn, boosting emissions from natural sources.
The restrictions imposed around the world during the Covid pandemic saw an overall decline in emissions of CO2 of 5.6%.
So why hasn’t that fall been echoed in atmospheric concentrations?
There are a number of factors involved.
Around half of emissions from human activity are taken up by trees, lands and oceans. But the absorbing ability of these sinks can vary hugely, depending on temperatures, rainfall and other factors.
Another issue is that over the past decade, emissions of CO2 have increased progressively.
So even though carbon output was down last year, the increase in the level in the atmosphere was still bigger than the average between 2011-2020.
According to the WMO’s annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, CO2 reached 413.2 parts per million in the atmosphere in 2020 and is now 149% of the pre-industrial level.
This is bad news for containing the rise