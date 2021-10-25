Climate change: Sir David Attenborough in ‘act now’ warning

From BBC
“If we don’t act now, it’ll be too late.” That’s the warning from Sir David Attenborough ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
The broadcaster says the richest nations have “a moral responsibility” to help the world’s poorest.
And it would be “really catastrophic” if we ignored their problems, he told me in a BBC News interview.
“Every day that goes by in which we don’t do something about it is a day wasted,” he said.
Sir David and I were speaking at Kew Gardens in London during filming for a new landmark series, The Green Planet, to be aired on BBC1 next year.
Our conversation ranged from the latest climate science to the importance of COP26 to the pace of his working life.
The UN climate science panel recently concluded that it is “unequivocal” that human activity is driving up global temperatures.
And Sir David said that proved that he and others had not been making “a fuss about nothing”, and that the risks of a hotter world are real.
“What climate scientists have been saying for 20 years, and that we have been reporting upon, you and I both, is the case – we were not causing false alarms.
“And every day that goes by in which we don’t do something about