Insulate Britain: Protesters block east London roads

From BBC
Shareclose
Insulate Britain has targeted Canary Wharf in east London as it resumes its roadblock campaign after a pause.
Demonstrators from the environmental group obstructed Limehouse Causeway at 08:20 BST.
About 60 protesters have also targeted nearby Liverpool Street, Bishopsgate and Upper Thames Street.
Police have arrested 52 people, dragging some from the road. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps previously branded activists “glued fools”.
Insulate Britain blocked roads on 14 days over five weeks to 14 October, with some protesters gluing their hands to the carriageway to increase the length of time it took for police to remove them.
The Department for Transport has applied for more than 100 court injunctions covering the national highway network around London and the South East. Breaches of the injunctions could lead to jail terms.
Demonstrators who superglued their hands to the ground on Monday were removed from the road by officers before being arrested and led to police vehicles.
As she was unglued, one woman said she was “in agony”.
Members of the public approached the protesters, with some saying they were “doing a good job”.
One of the protesters, Emily, said she had been arrested 14 times for her involvement in demonstrations.
Another, Tony Hill, 71, said he had travelled from near Kendal in Cumbria to the capital to take part.
He said: “I’m here today out of anger, fear and determination. The anger that my government is failing the people of our