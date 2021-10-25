MPs say UK research frozen because of Brexit delay

From BBC
UK scientists are likely to be “frozen out” of EU research programmes because of delays in Brexit negotiations, according to MPs.
Earlier this month, the EU indicated that the UK’s participation in its £100bn research programme was tied to negotiations over Northern Ireland.
The Commons European Scrutiny Select Committee says British science will not recover from “lost opportunities”.
Its chair, Sir Bill Cash, said that the delay was damaging UK businesses.
“It’s been the best part of a year and British research institutions remain frozen out of key projects and funding despite agreement on participation. With each passing day, the opportunities are missed, British institutions are left high and dry while science marches on without them and the returns on our financial contribution edge lower,” said Mr Cash.
“This needs to be addressed swiftly, so we’re calling on the government to lay out the steps it is taking to ensure UK participation is formalised.”
The EU’s Horizon Europe programme brings together researchers from industry and academic research institutions. The projects range from fundamental research to tackling societal issues, such as combating climate change.
The UK’s continued participation in the EU’s Horizon programme was agreed in principle just before Christmas in the Brexit withdrawal agreement. But the signing off of a formal agreement on the UK’s associate membership has dragged on for months.
There have been growing fears that scientific collaboration had become a bargaining chip tied to negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which keeps the UK in the EU’s single market