On Nigeria-Cameroon border, joint patrols throw a lifeline to threatened apes

CROSS RIVER STATE, Nigeria — Sampson Akoba’s long career as a ranger has left him with a wealth of assorted memories: hunters’ revolts, the death of his nephew in a violent encounter with a Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes ellioti), and the smoldering coals of campfires in the cold depths of Nigeria’s rainforest. Yet, he speaks of his participation in a joint Nigeria-Cameroon patrol as a defining moment. This morning, Akoba sits on a plastic armchair, in a narrow corridor leading to a backyard and a wooden outdoor kitchen. “It was a lovely experience … a special patrol,” Akoba tells Mongabay as he stares at the curtain of fog and raindrops beyond his veranda in Butatong, a small farming community in Nigeria’s Cross River state. The rugged, forested border between Nigeria and Cameroon was long neglected by officials, creating an opening exploited by elephant poachers, ape body part hunters, loggers and fishers. In the 1990s, however, conservationists and wildlife researchers began to focus more attention on the corridor, inspired by its biodiversity and its long-term value for conservation in the region. The research efforts, over time, matured into diverse forms of collaborations, including an occasional transboundary patrol. Sampson Akoba speaks of his participation in a joint Nigeria-Cameroon patrol. Image courtesy of Orji Sunday. Okwangwo division of Cross River National Park. Conservationists and wildlife researchers have focused attention on the Nigeria-Cameroon forested border, inspired by its biodiversity and its long-term value for conservation in the region. Image by Charles Emogor via Wikimedia…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay