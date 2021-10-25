Recycling plastics does not work, says Boris Johnson

From BBC
Recycling plastic materials “doesn’t work” and “is not the answer” to the threat of global climate change, Boris Johnson has said.
Answering children’s questions ahead of the COP26 climate summit, the PM said reusing plastics “doesn’t begin to address the problem”.
Instead, he said, “we’ve all got to cut down our use of plastic”.
The Recycling Association said the PM had “completely lost the plastic plot”.
The association’s Simon Ellin told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme Mr Johnson’s comments were “very disappointing” and seemed to conflict with government policy.
During the special event organised by Downing Street, Mr Johnson also jokingly suggested feeding human beings to animals to “bring nature back”.
He told an audience of eight to 12-year-olds that rather than relying on recycling, people should reduce their consumption of plastic products.
Tanya Steele, chief executive of the World Wide Fund for Nature, told the event: “We have to reduce, we have to reuse – I do think we need to do a little bit of recycling, PM, and have some system to do so.”
But the PM added: “It doesn’t work.”
Asked later about Mr Johnson’s comments, his official spokesman said the PM continued to encourage recycling – though he said relying on it alone would be a “red herring”.
There are plans to increase recycling in