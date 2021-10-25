Study chronicles dying of a lake in PNG with advent of oil & gas activities

JAKARTA — Years of deforestation and mining have devastated a wetland of international importance in Papua New Guinea, which, if left unchecked, could lead to the collapse of the ecosystem, researchers have warned. In a newly published study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers from Australian National University (ANU) identified signs of ecosystem collapse at Lake Kutubu, PNG’s second-largest lake and one of the most pristine freshwater systems in the Asia-Pacific region. The lake has approximately 5,000 hectares (12,300 acres) of open water and 2,000 hectares (4,900 acres) of wetland swamp forest. It’s home to diverse rainforest flora and fauna, with at least 12 endemic fish species. These fish are facing increased pressure, with mass die-offs reported in 2007 and 2013 after toxic chemicals from oil and gas companies allegedly entered the lake and polluted the water. To understand the full extent of ecological change in Lake Kutubu, the researchers tried to chronicle its chemical composition going back to the 1930s by studying the sediment layers on the lake bed. “Previous studies have focused on the fish kills and changes during extreme rare events and we are going to the very base of the food chain, systematically examining the sediments that have built up over time and tracking changes relative to earlier periods,” researchers Kelsie Long, Larissa Schneider, Simon Haberle, Simon Connor and Chris Ballard told Mongabay in an email. The study, done in collaboration with the University of Papua New Guinea and local landowners, found that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay