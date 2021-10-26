Cats, charisma and climate change (commentary)

Hurricane Ida’s warpath is the latest in a litany of natural disasters, estimated to have cost the world $210 billion in damage in 2020, that is shining a spotlight on climate change. Given extensive air time and word counts by global news outlets, a perpetual stream of climate reports described as “a code red for humanity” makes it virtually impossible to avoid the subject of climate change dollars and damage. Without question, climate change is a threat necessary to address with vigor for the future of all living creatures, as many plan to do in just a week’s time at the United Nations Climate Change Conference. Yet, the world’s focus on this issue is cannibalizing much of the attention and dollars required to preserve the planet’s biodiversity, which loses precious ground every day to population growth and the resulting overexploitation of species and habitats. And believe me, you don’t need a trip to space to understand the beauty, importance and fragility of our planet’s most critical ecosystems. California’s 2021 drought pushed the levels of some reservoirs to record lows. Climate change is expected to worsen droughts across the American West. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler We must move beyond a narrative that focuses solely on climate change. For far too long, the crisis of biodiversity loss has been largely overlooked and deprioritized. This occurs even as conservationists have desperately rung alarm bells about the one million species at risk of extinction due to human activities, part of what many predict is the sixth mass extinction in our planet’s history.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay