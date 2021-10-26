Climate change: Four things you can do to help fight climate change

From BBC
Tackling climate change will require world leaders to take action on a global level.
But as individuals we also contribute to damaging emissions. Here are some things you can do to reduce your personal impact.
From installing a heat pump to turning down the heating, there is a raft of changes around the home that can help the planet.
“Switching from a gas or oil-powered heating system to an electric heat pump makes a considerable difference,” according to Dr Neil Jennings, an academic from Imperial College London.
“On a day-to-day basis, switching off lights and appliances when not in use can help us to save money while reducing our impact on climate change.”
The UK government will offer grants of £5,000 for the installation of heat pumps from April 2022.
We can change our homes by improving insulation in our walls, ceilings and windows.
Draught-proofing is one of the cheapest and most effective ways to save energy, according to the Energy Saving Trust (EST). This involves blocking up unwanted gaps that let cold air in and warm air out, such as around windows, doors or skirting boards.
The EST estimates that draught-proofing could save £25 a year on household bills.
Switching to a green energy provider or a green tariff can significantly reduce your household’s carbon footprint. But a recent increase in wholesale energy price means many