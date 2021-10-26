Climate change: Make people fly less, ministers told

From BBC
The government has been blamed for failing to reduce demand for flying and meat-eating as part of its plans to rein in climate change.
The Climate Change Committee advisory body says ministers also have not shown how to achieve their ambition of cutting the demand for road travel.
It warns a “techno-centric” approach to cutting emissions adopted by the prime minister has a high risk of failure.
But a report from the committee praised the government’s Net Zero Strategy.
A government spokeswoman welcomed the CCC’s generally positive response to the Net Zero Strategy and said it would meet all its climate change goals.
Boris Johnson has regularly promised that climate change can be tackled without what he calls “hairshirtery”.
Many experts agree technology is needed but say behaviour must change too.
They judge that the demand for high-carbon activities must be cut for the UK to meet climate targets in the 2030s.
The report from the CCC – an independent body advising the UK and devolved governments on emissions targets – comes ahead of the COP26 climate summit which will be held in Glasgow from Sunday.
It says: “There is less emphasis on reducing demand for high carbon activities than in the CCC’s scenarios.
“The government does not include an explicit ambition on diet change, or reductions in the growth of aviation, and policies for managing travel demand have not been developed to match the funding that has been committed.”
