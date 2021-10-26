Hungry like the maned wolf pup: Clips give rare glimpse of elusive canine

A camera trap in Argentina’s Iberá National Park has revealed rare images of one of the world’s most elusive species: the maned wolf (Chrysocyon brachyurus). A series of clips shows three maned wolf cubs playing by themselves outside their den, then nursing and eating regurgitated food provided by their mother, whom researchers have named Preta. Rogerio de Paula, a maned wolf expert at Brazil’s National Center for Research and Conservation of Carnivorous Mammals, said these nursing and feeding behaviors have never been observed in wild maned wolves, making these clips particularly noteworthy. “That was the first report of this type of behavior in the wild,” De Paula told Mongabay in a video interview. “It was great to see.” In 2020, researchers at Fundación Rewilding Argentina, an NGO that partners with Tompkins Conservation, began placing VHF radio collars onto maned wolves inside Iberá to learn more about their behavior. In August 2021, they discovered three wolf pups living in the grasslands of the park, so the team planted a camera trap outside their den, which is how they got the nursing and feeding images. “It is not easy to find the species in the wild and register their behaviour … and even harder to find cubs since they are well hidden by their parents,” Talía Zamboni, a biologist at Fundación Rewilding Argentina, told Mongabay in an email. “Being able to monitor their daily life and habits add up to the knowledge of the species ecology and behaviour [which is] fundamental for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay