Indigenous Bolivians take the defense of their land into their own hands

When the threats of potential mining activity arrived in the Bolivian community of Las Mangas, in the Indigenous Lomerío territory, the community held a meeting where they decided to put a stop to mining. Ailin Vaca Diez, the leader of the community, took a stand. "I wanted to make it clear that, for the sake of a few pesos, we were going to lose our flora and fauna," she says. In 2018, in recognition of her efforts to protect her communal territory, Vaca Diez was asked to join a group of socioenvironmental monitors that work with the Center for Autonomous Territorial Planning (CPTA), an initiative set up by the Center for Legal Studies and Social Research (CEJIS), an NGO. In recent months, this group of 50 monitors has played a vital role in tackling fires. As the fire season approaches, the team remains on alert for any risk to their territory. But they have other responsibilities, too. The socioenvironmental monitors play a vital role in tackling forest fires. Image courtesy of CEJIS. As guardians of their territories, the monitors are also attuned to any possible mining and oil and gas exploration activities in their forests, as well as the threat of droughts that could affect lakes and rivers. In addition, they receive ongoing training in how to apply Bolivian environmental law so they have accurate information when the time comes to defend their land. Technology in Indigenous territories Lomerío, located in central Bolivia, is one of four Indigenous territories to…

