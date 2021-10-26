NGOs say FSC label offers little protection for forests, Indigenous people

As the annual meeting of the world’s most recognizable ethical wood certifier, the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), kicked off on Oct. 25, environmental NGOs accused the body of failing to protect forests and indigenous groups. Drawing on years of investigation, U.K.-based NGO Earthsight highlighted problems at FSC-certified concessions ranging from forest destruction to human rights abuses. An open letter signed by NGOs including Greenpeace, Environmental Investigation Agency and Rainforest Action Network said these are not stand-alone cases but point to systemic issues with certification. The FSC was born in 1993 with the backing of WWF and Greenpeace. In 2018, Greenpeace International decided to part ways with the FSC and this year it published a report arguing that the certifier effectively “greenwashed” forest destruction. “Alone, FSC cannot solve all the problems resulting from illegal timber trade and poor forest management,” the certifier said in response to the open letter. “The fight against any activities that harm the world’s forests requires a joint effort by all actors and stakeholders.” Certifications help companies adopt an eco-friendly image, attract discerning, higher-paying customers worried their choices are chipping away at the Earth’s precious rainforests, and meet requirements to access key markets, like the EU. The 2021 Greenpeace report highlighted a trend of increasing deforestation and degradation despite the expansion in certification. The open letter released on Oct. 25 lays down how the FSC fails to protect some of the most valuable forest ecosystems, from temperate forests in Russia to tropical rainforests in Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).…This article was originally published on Mongabay

