Poisoned city: The story of Brazil’s forgotten environmental disaster

A fading, yellow, Mexican-style gateway separates Cidade dos Meninos from the rest of the world. Built in the 1940s, the arched structure marks the boundary between the state of Rio de Janeiro and an area of federal land lost in time. Two security guards halt any unknown vehicle trying to enter the small community; they ask the strangers inside who they are, where they are going, and what their relationship with the inhabitants is. Beyond the gateway exists a rural expanse in the middle of the dense sprawl of Baixada Fluminense, part of the metropolitan sprawl of the city of Rio de Janeiro and one of the most violent regions of Brazil. Inside Cidade dos Meninos, however, there is a feeling of peace and a deep silence. The whole community, home to 1,400 families, is served by a single dirt road. These days, the former orphanage in Cidade dos Meninos no longer houses any children. Quite the opposite: it’s as though the community is under some kind of spell that stops any child from attending a school built on their land. “An invisible monster,” is what the locals will tell you. The community is the scene of one of Brazil’s worst environmental disasters. But unlike other cases of contamination caused by toxic substances, such as the caesium-137 accident in the city of Goiânia, the story of Cidade dos Meninos has been forgotten. To this day, no solution has been found to the problem. The first warning one gets of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay