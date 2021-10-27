Autumn Budget 2021: Boost for science is less than promised

From BBC
The chancellor will increase science spending to £20bn a year by 2024 – £2bn less than he pledged in 2020.
The boost was announced in the Budget, announced by Rishi Sunak on Wednesday.
There is some disappointment among many scientific leaders – but the commitment to sustained additional investment has been welcomed by some.
The President of the UK’s Royal Society, Prof Sir Adrian Smith, told BBC news that the announcement sent out a positive signal.
“It is not absolutely ideal. But we are grown-ups. There are real pressures on the economy, but the government is saying that it really does recognise that R&D [research and development] is absolutely vital,” he said.
Although the chancellor’s increase is less many had hoped for, it is more than some had feared. Last week, those negotiating with the Treasury told BBC News they were getting clear signals that the commitment to increase spending to £22bn a year would be kicked into the long grass.
Scientific and business leaders lobbied hard, arguing that a long deferral of scientific investment would mean that other countries, which are investing more in research, would overtake the UK.
Those sources say that the Mr Sunak seems to have listened to those arguments. The chancellor said that the commitment of £22bn would be pushed back by two years to 2026. But that will be after the next General Election, when someone else might have Mr Sunak’s job – and take a different view.