Budget 2021: How green is Chancellor Rishi Sunak?

With the vital COP26 climate conference beginning this weekend in Glasgow, there had been speculation over whether the chancellor would use this Budget to deliver the cash needed for the UK’s future low-carbon economy.
Although Rishi Sunak didn’t explicitly mention the climate, here are how some of the policy announcements could impact the environment:
Stopping flying is one of the single best things you can do for the climate – but flying within the UK will become cheaper, thanks to a halving of air passenger duty.
Mr Sunak said he was removing an anomaly in which people were taxed more to fly in the UK than to Europe. Surveys consistently show that people want frequent fliers to be taxed extra.
Greens say it’ll just encourage more flying for journeys where people could take the train. The 5% of ultra-long-haul passengers will pay a higher air passenger duty.
Friends of the Earth’s head of policy, Mike Childs, said: “These plans will simply prolong the UK’s dependency on fossil fuels.”
Despite rumours that the chancellor was set to end the freeze on fuel duty, he brought good news to drivers by extending it for the 12th year. He said that the average driver would have saved £1,900 over the period.
