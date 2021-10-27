Climate activists hold Science Museum protest over fossil fuel sponsors

From BBC
Student climate activists are holding a protest inside London’s Science Museum over its sponsorship deals with fossil fuel companies.
Members of the UK Student Climate Network (UKSCN) said they were staying the night for “victims” of Shell, BP, Equinor and Adani.
The Metropolitan Police said it was in attendance. No arrests have been made.
The protest comes after the museum announced a new gallery supported by a subsidiary of the Adani Group.
Adani is a multinational business involved in coal extraction and coal-fired power stations.
The museum has also faced criticism for partnering with Shell to fund an exhibition about carbon capture and storage, and nature-based solutions to the climate crisis.
A vigil was held outside of the museum while the protest group shared pictures of members making origami shells and sleeping inside the attraction during the night.
The Science Museum has been approached for comment.
Ines, 17, a member of UKSCN London, said: “We are less than a week away from the start of COP26.
“Now is the time to abolish fossil fuel companies, not collaborate with them or invite them into our cultural spaces.”
Biologist Dr Alexander Penson, who took part in the sit-in, said in an Instagram Live video from inside the Science Museum: “The way that they tell it is that they are working with the green energy arm of the company and they then just forget about the coal.”
While he said that green infrastructure and green jobs were needed, “you can’t just
