Climate change: Polls shows rising demand for government action

Popular support for governments to take tough action on climate change is growing around the world, according to a BBC World Service opinion poll.
The survey of over 30,000 people finds that 56% want their countries to play a leadership role at the critical COP26 meeting next week.
The desire to see ambitious goals set in Glasgow has grown substantially since 2015.
Concern about climate change is also at its highest point since 1998.
Presidents and prime ministers from around 120 countries will gather in Glasgow next week for the COP26 conference, dubbed the last, best chance of averting dangerous climate change.
Recent research shows that the plans so far on the table will not prevent global temperatures going far above 1.5C this century – a level that scientists say is the gateway to extreme impacts.
The UK, which is presiding over the talks, will hope that in negotiations with leaders they will be able to find a pathway that reduces emissions fast enough to stay below 1.5C.
This new poll suggests that people in rich and poor nations alike are supportive of the idea of greater ambition from their leaders.
Across the 31 countries polled, an average of 56% of people want their governments to set stronger targets that would address climate change as quickly as possible.
Another 36% want their government