Cooking with the sun: Entrepreneurs help launch Mexico’s solar revolution

OAXACA and HIDALGO states, Mexico — Victoria Aguilera, Gregor Schäpers and Angel Mejía all live in different regions of Mexico and they’ve never met each other. But all three have the same goal: to convince their fellow Mexicans — and the world — of the extraordinary benefits of solar energy, and especially solar cookery. Mexico enjoys an average of 300 days of sunshine every year — an enormous energy potential, only a fraction of which is used. When it is employed, it is usually as photovoltaic power generation or to heat water in single-family homes, both approaches now encouraged via tax incentives or cheap loans. But when it comes to cooking or food preparation processes, such as distillation, drying or pasteurization, the first choices of Mexican businesses continue to be fossil fuels — gas and diesel — and sometimes wood, all of which contribute to global warming and are harmful to health. Mexico’s entrepreneurs hope to change that. Traditional kitchen cooking with firewood in Santa María Yacochi, Mexico. Image by Sandra Weiss. Cooking with the sun instead of smoking logs In the southern state of Oaxaca, an Indigenous region and one of the poorest in Mexico, a lot of cooking is still done with wood. For generations, women have prepared beans and corn tortillas over open fires. The characteristic cooking smell — acrid wood smoke, mixed with the odor of roasting sweet maize — lofts daily over Santa María Yacochi, a remote mountain village. In one house, the women of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

