Deprived of their forests, Uganda’s Batwa adapt their sustainable practices

KISORO, Uganda — It’s been three decades since the Ugandan government evicted the Batwa people, an Indigenous group commonly known as Pygmies, from their forest lands. The reason for their displacement was to create national parks aimed at protecting biodiversity and promoting tourism. The conservation areas that sprang up in this southwestern corner of Uganda are Mgahinga National Park, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, and Echuya Forest Reserve. All are home to endangered mountain gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei), with Bwindi hosting approximately half of the global population of this subspecies. Yet these forests were also the ancestral lands of the Batwa people, who hunted, gathered and made medicine cultivated from endemic tree species. Today, a large portion of the minority Batwa population live in Kisoro district, on the border with Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. A baby mountain gorilla in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda, June 2017. Image courtesy of Grain Connoisseur / Flickr. Since their eviction in the early 1990s, their livelihoods and culture have largely suffered, and many Batwa became squatters living in extreme poverty. The evicted didn’t receive adequate compensation or resettlement from the government, for which Uganda’s highest court ruled only this year that the government was culpable. Some members currently reside on land donated by churches, such as the Michinga Batwa settlement camp given by the Diocese of Muhabara. Other members were resettled by groups such as the Gorilla Organization (GO) and the United Organisation for Batwa Development in Uganda (UOBDU). The latter has created…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay