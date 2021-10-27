In Zimbabwe, an irrigation project threatens a tribe’s land and trees

CHILONGA, Zimbabwe — It’s taboo for Elizabeth Munene, a 37-year-old villager from Velemu village in Chilonga, a rural outpost nestled in Zimbabwe’s Lowveld area, to cut down trees indiscriminately. “We were taught that deforestation affected our environment. The punishment for such a crime is to give a goat to the local village head. This sets an example that such a practice is an abomination in the area. Instead of cutting down the whole tree, we prune its branches,” said the mother of two, who hails from the minority Shangaan tribe that has lived in the area for years. Previously, she and many other villagers relied on firewood to cook, as well as paraffin-fueled lamps for lighting. Now, she has installed solar panels at her home as her source of energy for cooking and electricity. With a solar-powered stove, she is among the lucky few in her village as others rely on firewood for cooking. “I was taught that solar power is a clean and smart energy that does not cause pollution, which adds to climate change,” she said. However, for Munene and about 12,500 villagers in the area, their efforts of sustainably conserving their land may be in vain as they face possible eviction for an irrigation scheme that will clear 12,940 hectares (31,975 acres) of trees. Alfalfa, also known as lucerne, irrigated by water from the Mazoe dam in North Salisbury, Zimbabwe. Alfalfa is used as feed for livestock. Image courtesy of Dr. Mary Gillham’s Archive Project / Flickr.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay