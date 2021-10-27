Indigenous leaders to push for land tenure rights as climate solution at COP26

Indigenous leaders from around the world are heading to the COP26 United Nations climate summit this weekend, where one of the main topics on their agenda will be highlighting community land tenure as an often-overlooked way to mitigate climate change. Research demonstrating that granting Indigenous peoples and forest communities formal titles to their lands as a cost-effective approach to tacking climate change has been piling up for years. Two new reports released on Oct. 27 by the World Resources Institute and the PRISMA Foundation add to that growing body of work. “No [climate] initiative can succeed if rights are not recognized,” said Mina Setra, deputy to the secretary-general of the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN), an organization with more than 2,400 affiliated communities throughout Indonesia. Indigenous leaders have planned demonstrations in Brazil’s capital, Brasília, from Aug. 22-28, 2021, in a mobilization meant to place pressure on the Supreme Federal Court to rule in favor of Indigenous land rights in a controversial landmark case currently under review. Image courtesy of the Indigenist Missionary Council (Cimi). Setra and other Indigenous leaders will join government officials, scientists, activists, and NGO representatives at the 13-day summit in Glasgow, Scotland, that kicks off on Oct. 31. While government officials will be the ones at the negotiating table, COP26 will feature a slew of parallel events, street protests, campaigns and proposals. The flurry of activity has already begun, with global events leading up to the summit. Land rights to help mitigate climate change In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

