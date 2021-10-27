Inga tree points to way out of slash-and-burn for Central American farmers

Like many rural families in Central America, Martín García and his sons devoted part of every growing season to slashing and burning a new strip of their land, knowing that it was the only way to make it fertile enough to yield food for everyone. They couldn’t grow on the land they had used in years past, since slash-and-burn techniques exhaust the soil. Each season, they were using up more and more of their property. “We were setting our properties on fire,” García told Mongabay, “thinking we were improving the land when actually we were ruining it. And the harvest was small, minimal. The animals left.” Combined with increasing droughts and tropical storms due to climate change — both with the potential to decimate an entire season’s crops — García said many members of their community outside La Ceibo, Honduras, were suffering from food insecurity, forcing them to consider a hazardous trip to the United States. It wasn’t until 2014 that García started transitioning to a new way of farming being pitched to the community by the Inga Foundation, a U.K.-based agriculture project with innovative ideas about how to farm sustainably. It involved a lesser-known tree called inga (Inga edulis) and a planting strategy known as alley cropping, in which trees are grown in rows with companion crops. Farmers in Honduras prune their inga trees, providing firewood. Image via the Inga Foundation. Some community members were skeptical about investing their livelihoods in a tree they had never seen before. In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay