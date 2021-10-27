Neutrino result heralds new chapter in physics

From BBC
A new chapter in physics has opened, according to scientists who have been searching for a vital building block of the Universe.
A major experiment has been used to search for an elusive sub-atomic particle: a key component of the matter that makes up our everyday lives.
The search failed to find the particle, known as the sterile neutrino.
This will now direct physicists towards even more interesting theories to help explain how the Universe came to be.
Prof Mark Thomson, the executive chair of the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), which funds the UK’s contribution to the Microboone experiment, described the result as ”pretty exciting”.
That is because a sizeable proportion of physicists have been developing their theories on the basis that the existence of the sterile neutrino was a possibility.
”This has been out there for a long time now and generated a lot of interest,” Prof Thomson told BBC News.
”The result is really interesting because it has an influence on emerging theories in particle physics and cosmology.”
The Microboone experiment is based at the US Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) in Batavia, Illinois – just outside Chicago. But physicists from many countries are involved with the project.
Neutrinos are ghostly sub-atomic particles that permeate the Universe, but barely interact with the everyday world around us. Each second, billions of them pass right through the Earth – and everyone living on it.
Neutrinos come in three
