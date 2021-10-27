Podcast: How listening to the land is helping advance Indigenous-led conservation

Today we listen to some bioacoustic recordings informing Indigenous-led conservation initiatives. Listen here: The world is increasingly coming to recognize just how important Indigenous-led conservation and Indigenous land rights are if we’re to address environmental crises like climate change and biodiversity loss. And for good reason. Studies have found that indigenous lands are home to about 80% of the world’s biodiversity and have lower rates of deforestation and store more carbon than lands managed by governments. Two-thirds of Indigenous lands are still essentially natural, more than double the proportion of intact lands under other management regimes. Securing indigenous land rights is so vital that it’s even considered key to the success of the world’s vast and growing protected area network, because the close to 38 million square kilometers or 14.6 million square miles of land across 87 countries over which Indigenous peoples have ownership and use or management rights overlap with about 40 percent of all terrestrial protected areas on Earth. But there is still a critical need for more acknowledgement of indigenous land rights. Indigenous communities customarily care for more than half of Earth’s surface, but governments only formally recognize Indigenous ownership of about 10% of the world’s land. 218 gigatons of CO2, 22% of the total carbon in tropical and subtropical forests, are found on lands managed by Indigenous communities, but at least a third of that carbon is in areas where those communities’ land rights have not been formally recognized. We’re discussing two projects that would increase…This article was originally published on Mongabay

