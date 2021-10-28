A new 100-page report raises alarm over Chevron’s impact on planet

Just a day ahead of U.S. congressional hearings on climate change with heads of the largest oil companies in the world, a scathing new report has found that Chevron oil has dozens of outstanding legal cases for environmental damage, and a track record of not paying the associated fines, fees, and judgements. The independent report, compiled by environmental anthropologist Nan Greer with the support of fellow experts from Amazon Watch, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth-Nigeria, Greenpeace, and others, was based on research originally prepared last year for the Israeli parliament. Greer determined through her research that there are a total of 70 ongoing cases around the world in 31 countries against Chevron in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and beyond. Of those, only 0.006% of required fines, court judgements, and settlements have been paid, or about $286 million. Another $50.5 billion is still pending. In the U.S. alone, there are 13 ongoing litigations against Chevron. Around 600 gallons of an oil-and-water mixture spilled from a Chevron oil refinery in Richmond, California into the San Francisco Bay on February 10, 2021. Image © Josh Edelson / Greenpeace. Greer also consulted with international human rights lawyer Steven Donziger for the report — given his expertise as the lead attorney on a case for 30,000 plaintiffs in Ecuador against Chevron in an oil spill case so extreme it’s been dubbed the “Amazon Chernobyl.” That case resulted in a $9.5 billion judgement, the largest to date against Chevron. An unusual sequence…This article was originally published on Mongabay

