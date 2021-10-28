Indigenous guides warn of repercussions if we don’t fix our relationship with nature

When news of the COVID-19 pandemic came to the white-clad peoples of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta in Colombia, nobody was very surprised. The Kogis, Arhuacos, Wiwas and Kankuamos, four Indigenous groups who reside in the region and refer to themselves as the Elder Brothers, had already received numerous warnings of viral diseases from their spiritual guides, the Mamos, and their female counterparts, the Sagas. Trained since birth in looking toward nature for guidance, these spiritual mentors of the Sierra Nevada predicted an emerging pandemic and other ongoing crises decades ago. The Mamos warned that the Earth would be plagued with “unknown illnesses” — along with climate change and water and food shortages — as a consequence of the environmentally destructive practices of the “Younger Brothers,” meaning non-Indigenous society. According to the guides, humanity must return to the Law of Origin, the original instructions on how to live harmoniously with other life-forms on the planet, or be subjected to increasing levels of crises. The traditional clothing of the Arhuaco is woven with white maguey fibers to represent purity, together with conical hats that represent the snow-capped peaks of the Sierra. Image courtesy of The Esperanza Project. The first of four pandemics Since the Spanish conquest, the Elder Brothers have defended their land that borders the Caribbean coast of Colombia and extends to the peaks of the highest coastal massif in the world, the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. It is home to coral reefs, tundra, and the largest number…This article was originally published on Mongabay

