Indonesian farmers resisting an iron mine run up against a sultan

This article is the result of a collaboration between Mongabay, Gatra, SoloPos.com, KabarMedan.com and Merdeka.com. On the coastline south of one of Java’s oldest kingdoms, a group of chili farmers grapples with a centuries-old sultanate on ancient plains of dark sand. Farmers here like Widodo in the district of Kulon Progo, one of more than 500 regional administrations in Indonesia, used to be demeaned as wong cubung, a Javanese pejorative meaning “little people.” But today the area produces stout harvests of red chili, watermelon and vegetables, sending food staples to markets in other parts of the world’s fourth-most populous country. “We keep farming forever — we keep earning our living forever,” Widodo, who, like many Indonesians goes by one name, told our reporting team in Kulon Progo. Kulon Progo, which spans nearly a fifth of Yogyakarta, the only province in Indonesia still governed by a sultan, produced 37,000 tons of chili in 2020 alone, according to statistics agency data. But that could change as early as next year as a major project begins excavating the metals that have lain dormant in the ground here for thousands of years. For the past 15 years, these farmers have persistently rejected plans by PT Jogja Magasa Iron (JMI) to mine the iron sand on the southern coast of Kulon Progo. Iron sand is formed by the dispersal of iron ore from prehistoric volcanic eruptions on shorelines by coastal currents. The iron oxide extracted from the sand can be processed to manufacture wrought iron…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay